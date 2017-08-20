Play

Castro is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.

Castro will get the day off after starting four of the last five games at backstop and going 1-for-14 (.071) over that span. Chris Gimenez will take over behind the dish for him, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast