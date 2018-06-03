Twins' Joe Mauer: Puts in full workout Sunday

Mauer (neck) completed a full workout prior to the Twins' game Sunday against the Indians, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mauer was on the diamond for about 30 minutes and took batting practice, fielded grounders, ran the bases and sprinted in the outfield as part of his regimen. The veteran showed no visible limitations while completing any of the activities, offering optimism that he could return from the 10-day disabled list at some point this week. After an off day Monday, Mauer will likely complete another workout Tuesday before the Twins determine if he's fit to come off the DL ahead of their doubleheader with the White Sox that day.