Twins' Joe Mauer: Collects two hits, scores twice
Mauer went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.
Mauer has registered two-hit games in three of his last five contests, and is now hitting .290 with 10 runs scored in the month of September. On the season the veteran is hitting .278/.346/.375 with six home runs, 25 doubles, 46 RBI and 57 runs in 121 games.
