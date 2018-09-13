Twins' Joe Mauer: Considering retirement

Mauer is considering retirement at the end of the season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "There's a lot of different dynamics that go into it. I owe it to myself and my family to sit down and think about those things," he said.

Mauer is in the final season of an eight-year, $184 million contract. Mauer and his agent haven't talked to the Twins about a contract for next season. He's still getting on base enough (.345 SLG) for the Twins to sign him to a short-term deal for next season, but it's possible Mauer may chose to retire at age 35 rather than face the prospect of signing with another team.