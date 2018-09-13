Twins' Joe Mauer: Considering retirement

Mauer is considering retirement at the end of the season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "There's a lot of different dynamics that go into it. I owe it to myself and my family to sit down and think about those things," he said.

Mauer is in the final season of an eight-year, $184 million contract. Mauer and his agent haven't talked to the Twins about a contract for next season. He's still getting on base enough (.345 SLG) for the Twins to sign him to a short-term deal for next season, but it's possible Mauer may chose to retire at age 35 rather than face the prospect of signing with another team.

More News
Our Latest Stories