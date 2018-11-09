Joe Mauer: Announces retirement

Mauer announced his retirement, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "The decision came down to my health and my family. The risk of concussion is always there, and I was reminded of that this season after missing over 30 games as a result of diving for a foul ball," he said.

His retirement is not a surprise since Mauer had a dramatic sendoff in his last game, including putting on the catching gear for one last time for part of an inning. He retires with a career .306 batting average, .388 OBP, six All-Star appearances, three gold gloves and the most times reached base in Twins history. Mauer's production declined after a concussion in 2013 moved him to first base and ended his time as a catcher, but he still has a strong case for the Hall of Fame.