Valdespin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

After a brief stint in the Mexican League, Valdespin spent 2018 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, slashing .338/.399/.487 with 12 homers and 30 stolen bases in 113 games. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015 and owns a career .216/.271/.369 triple-slash across parts of four big-league campaigns (214 games), so he isn't anything more than organizational depth.