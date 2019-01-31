Twins' Jordany Valdespin: Latches on with Twins
Valdespin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
After a brief stint in the Mexican League, Valdespin spent 2018 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, slashing .338/.399/.487 with 12 homers and 30 stolen bases in 113 games. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015 and owns a career .216/.271/.369 triple-slash across parts of four big-league campaigns (214 games), so he isn't anything more than organizational depth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position in 2019 drafts, as Scott White's tiers...