Valdespin (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day IL at Triple-A Rochester and released by the Twins last Friday.

The 31-year-old missed a month due to injury and the Twins opted against adding him back to the roster at Triple-A. Valdespin's .294/.343/.444 slash line with Rochester this season looks pretty good at a glance, but offense is way up at that level; those numbers are just OK in context with the rest of the league (99 wRC+). A major leaguer from 2012-2015, Valdespin was gone from affiliated baseball the last couple years and this may be it for him.