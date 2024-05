The Twins recalled Alcala from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The club had previously optioned Caleb Boushley and now have announced Alcala as his replacement on the roster and in the bullpen. In eight appearances this season, Alcala has collected a 3.27 ERA and 10:6 K:BB. He figures to be utilized in middle relief.