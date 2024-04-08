Alcala experienced some soreness during his last appearance Saturday against the Guardians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear exactly what is sore on the reliever, but Alcala was able to play some light catch Sunday and will be reevaluated Monday. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
