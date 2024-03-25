Alcala (hand) gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings of relief Sunday in the Twins' 8-3 loss to the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.

Alcala returned to the mound four days after he left his appearance against the Tigers early due to being struck in the right hand by a line drive. While Alcala was fortunate to avoid structural damage and seemingly needed only a few days off for any pain he was experiencing to subside, his results in his return to the mound were less than stellar. Given that he's missed most of the last two seasons with arm issues and is now sporting a 6.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 10 innings in the Grapefruit League, Alcala may not be a lock for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. He still has three minor-league options remaining, so Minnesota could elect to send Alcala to Triple-A St. Paul if the organization feels he isn't ready to contribute out of the big-league bullpen.