Alcala threw two scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. He's thrown 2.2 scoreless innings in two games this season.

Alcala hurt his hand late in spring training (struck in the right hand by a line drive) but it has not been an issue during the regular season. After two injury-plagued seasons, Alcala could move into a higher leverage role later this season. He features a plus fastball but control as been a recent problem (5.2 BB/9 last season), so keep an eye on his walk rate.