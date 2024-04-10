Alcala (undisclosed) struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Alcala dealt with some unspecified soreness coming out of his most recent relief appearance in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Cleveland, prompting the Twins to hold him out of Monday's series-opening 4-2 loss to Los Angeles. Alcala was able to play light catch Sunday without incident, and after returning to action Tuesday and delivering a solid outing, he looks to be good to go moving forward. The right-hander is off to an excellent start to the 2024 campaign, striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks.