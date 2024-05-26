Miranda will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Willi Castro looked as though he would settle in as the Twins' primary third baseman after Byron Buxton returned from the injured list around the middle of May, but Minnesota has instead kept Castro in the regular lineup by moving him all over the outfield. As a result, Miranda has gained traction at the hot corner of late; Sunday will mark his ninth consecutive start at the position. Miranda has earned the playing time by producing a .986 OPS over his last eight starts, but he could nonetheless see his opportunities decrease by the end of next week, when Royce Lewis (quadricep) could be back from the IL.