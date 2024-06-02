Miranda went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Miranda collected his 10th multi-hit game of the season, homering in the sixth to knot the game at three, then adding a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth that served as the game-winner for the Twins. After struggling to a .211 average in 40 games last season, Miranda has fared much better this season, posting a slash line of .280/.311/.469 with six homers, nine doubles, 20 RBI and 19 runs through 151 plate appearances.