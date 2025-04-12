The Twins are planning to option Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul following Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda has struggled to start the season, slashing .167/.167/.250 with one home run, five RBI and 13 strikeouts across 36 plate appearances. His baserunning blunder in the eighth frame of Saturday's game, when he walked away from second base after the initial tag missed him, seemed to be the final straw for the 28-year-old infielder. Brooks Lee (back) is expected to be activated off the injured list to take Miranda's spot on the 26-man roster.