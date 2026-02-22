Through two spring games, Miranda has gone 5-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, two runs and six RBI.

Miranda joined San Diego on a minor-league deal in December. While he's still probably a long shot to break camp on the big-league roster, the former Minnesota Twin has likely helped his chances with his torrid hitting to begin the spring slate. In Miranda's favor in his bid to make the roster is the fact that he can play first base, which is the most unsettled position for the Padres at the moment. Miranda has also shown flashes of strong hitting in previous major-league stints, including as recently as 2024, when he slashed .284/.322/.441 with nine homers, 49 RBI, 44 runs and two stolen bases across 121 games while with Minnesota.