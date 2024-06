Miranda will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Miranda has been the Twins' primary third baseman for the last few weeks, but that position will be unavailable most days now with Royce Lewis back from the injured list. However, it would appear to be a good sign for Miranda that he remains in the lineup in a prominent spot with Lewis back in the fold. Miranda has an .883 OPS with four home runs over his last 50 plate appearances.