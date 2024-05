Miranda went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Miranda's production at the plate continued Tuesday, plating Manuel Margot and Carlos Correra on a first-inning base hit. In May, Miranda is batting .276 with three long balls, 14 runs scored and 10 RBI across 22 games as the Twins' primary third baseman. However, the 26-year-old could be squeezed out of the starting lineup once Royce Lewis (quad) gets activated from the IL in the coming week or two.