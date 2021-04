Garlick tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be placed on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 29-year-old is the latest member of the Twins to test positive for the virus, and Saturday's game against the Angels was postponed with additional testing and contact tracing being conducted. Garlick will be unavailable for the near future and won't rejoin the team until he clears the COVID-19 protocols.