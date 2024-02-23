Garlick signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Garlick logged five hits in just 28 big-league at-bats with Minnesota last season, but he slashed .242/.346/.450 with 65 RBI across 355 plate appearances in Triple-A. Garlick will have an opportunity to make Arizona's Opening Day roster during spring camp, but chances are the 32-year-old outfielder fills in as organizational depth with Triple-A Reno.