The Diamondbacks reassigned Garlick to minor-league camp Monday.

Unless Garlick's minor-league contract contains an opt-out clause that enables him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere, he's expected to remain in the organization and serve as corner-outfield depth at Triple-A Reno. He logged 30 plate appearances at the big-league level with Minnesota in 2023, slashing .179/.233/.429 with two home runs and four RBI.