Garlick was recalled by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garlick was optioned on Monday but didn't even have to wait a full week for his next opportunity, as he's up to replace the injured Joey Gallo (hamstring). Garlick has been exactly a league-average bat in parts of five big-league season, slashing .229/.283/.449 (good for a 100 wRC+) in 364 trips to the plate. He could see playing time against lefties but is unlikely to claim an everyday role.