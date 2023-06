Garlick cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garlick was optioned to Triple-A on June 13 and was eventually designated for assignment Tuesday, but he'll stick around in the Twins' farm system. The 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .210/.308/.427 through 143 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, and he would have to be added back to the 40-man roster in order to return to Minneapolis.