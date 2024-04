Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The 26-year-old went 1-for-8 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts across both games of Saturday's doubleheader, though it's worth noting the long ball came off position player Zach McKinstry. Wallner has a .508 OPS through 31 plate appearances this season and will sit Sunday despite the fact righty Jack Flaherty is pitching for Detroit.