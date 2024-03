Wallner is getting the start in right field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Wallner came into Thursday's season opener when Max Kepler left in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his right leg. With Kepler sidelined, Wallner will play in right field Saturday and face off against right-hander Seth Lugo. In 2023, Wallner slashed .249/.370/.507 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI over 254 plate appearances.