Wallner is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Detroit.

Lefty Tarik Skubal is starting Friday for the Tigers, so Wallner will head to the bench. The 26-year-old outfielder is off to a horrid start this season, having gone 1-for-15 with 12 strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. Manuel Margot will start in the outfield in his place.