Wallner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Wallner will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day, breaking a streak of three consecutive starts during which he went 1-for-6 with one walk and five strikeouts. He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Kyle Farmer, who mans third base while Alex Kirilloff, Max Kepler and Willi Castro serve as Minnesota's starting outfielders.