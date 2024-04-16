Wallner was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Tuesday.

Wallner had started just two of the previous six contests and sat out twice against right-handers over that span. He'll receive more regular reps at St. Paul and look to get into a groove offensively after going just 2-for-25 with a 51.5 percent strikeout rate in his first 13 games with Minnesota. Manuel Margot, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Austin Martin should handle most of the corner outfield duties for the Twins in the immediate future, although Max Kepler (knee) doesn't appear far off from a return.