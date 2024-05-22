Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Kepler led off the second inning with a solo shot off Jake Irvin, giving the Twins an early lead, before adding a double in the ninth and scoring what turned out to be a crucial insurance run on a Ryan Jeffers base hit. Kepler had cooled off a bit after a fast start to the year -- he came into Wednesday stuck in a 3-for-16 slump. The 31-year-old outfielder is still slashing an impressive .311/.368/.544 with four homers, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored across 115 plate appearances this season.