Kepler is absent from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics due to a sore elbow, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler was hit by a pitch on the elbow Friday and according to manager Rocco Baldelli, the outfielder is sore while dealing with some stiffness. Baldelli said that Kepler will probably "need a day or two," but the injury isn't considered to be a long-term concern.