Kepler went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over Oakland.

Kepler did most of his damage with a three-run shot in the sixth inning but later delivered a clutch walk-off single in the 10th. He entered Friday's game with a .398 OPS in 11 games this month and the home run was his first since May 22. Kepler is now slashing .263/.326/.433 with 19 extra-base knocks and 27 RBI through 190 plate appearances.