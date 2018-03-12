Kepler is hitting .333/.417/.381 with five strikeouts and two walks in 21 spring at-bats.

He only has one extra-base hit (a double) in nine spring games. While Kepler hit almost exclusively out of the seven hole earlier this spring, he has hit third, sixth and fifth, respectively, in the last three games, in part due to other absences from those specific lineups. It seems likely that he will sit against most lefties (36 wRC+ for his career) in favor of Robbie Grossman in right field this season.