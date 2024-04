Kepler is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the White Sox.

Left-hander Garrett Crochet is toeing the slab for the White Sox, so the lefty-hitting Kepler will begin Monday's game on the bench. Kepler hasn't been a strict platoon bat in his career, but he has now been out of the lineup each of the four times the Twins have faced a southpaw since he returned from the 10-day injured list. Manuel Margot will get the start in right field Monday.