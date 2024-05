Kepler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Kepler extended his hitting streak to 11 games -- he's recorded at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 contests, going 23-for-53 (.434) in that span. It's been quite a start to the year for the 31-year-old Kepler. He's now slashing .329/.390/.562 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 21 games.