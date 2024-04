Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After going 3-for-8 with four RBI and a run scored while starting the first two games of the series following his return from the injured list, Kepler will get a breather Wednesday. Kepler doesn't appear to have suffered any setbacks in his recovery from a right knee contusion; instead, the lefty-hitting outfielder's absence Wednesday likely has more to do with southpaw Garrett Crochet being on the bump for Chicago.