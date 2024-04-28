Kepler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Kepler drew a bases-loaded walk in the first to send home the Twins' first run of the game and added a leadoff single in his next at-bat before coming around to score on a Carlos Santana double. The outfielder then launched his first homer of the season in the sixth to increase Minnesota's lead, giving him just his third multi-hit performance of the campaign. However, all three of those performances have come over his last six games, raising his batting average from .125 to .231 over that stretch.