Feliz signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Feliz elected free agency last week after being designated for assignment by the Red Sox, but he'll now attempt to carve out a role in the Twins' minor-league system. He posted a 3.28 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 24.2 innings over 18 appearances (three starts) at Triple-A Worcester and will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin his time with his new organization.
