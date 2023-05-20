Feliz signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday.
Feliz was assigned to the FCL Yankees on Friday after signing Thursday, but he'll likely move up to the higher levels in the coming days. Feliz made just one appearance in the majors in 2022 for the Red Sox, and struggled to a 7.20 ERA while spending time with four MLB clubs in 2021 over 21 appearances. The right-hander is not likely to do more than provide depth for the Yankees in 2023, and he would need to be added to the 40-man roster to help the big-league club.