Feliz cleared waivers and elected free agency Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Feliz was designated for assignment by Boston last week and will choose to test the waters in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings during his lone appearance for the Red Sox this year.
