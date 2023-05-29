The Twins transferred Gordon (lower leg) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Royce Lewis (knee) -- who was activated from the 60-day IL on Monday -- and confirms that Gordon will miss at least two months due to the fractured right tibia he suffered May 17. The Twins haven't specified that Gordon will require surgery, so the 27-year-old looks like he'll still have a chance to return to action at some point during the second half of the season. Before getting hurt, Gordon had been seeing steady playing time in center field, but he'll likely see lighter usage while serving as more of a roving utility man whenever he's deemed ready to return from the IL.