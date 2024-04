Gordon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The 28-year-old took Dylan Lee deep in the sixth inning, giving Miami a 7-5 lead that would slip away late. Gordon's shown some surprising pop to begin the season in a part-time role, and while he's batting just .222 (6-for-27), four of his hits have gone for extra bases including three long balls. His career high is only nine homers, set over 138 games with the Twins in 2022.