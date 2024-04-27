Gordon went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

The 28-year-old continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role in left field, but Gordon's done little to earn it. The steal was his first of the season, and through 61 plate appearances he's slashing just .211/.246/.404 with three homers, five runs and 12 RBI. The Marlins have the worst record in the NL at 6-21, and it may not be long before struggling veterans with limited upside like Gordon get shoved aside in favor of prospects like Victor Mesa.