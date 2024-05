Gordon went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Gordon was perfect at the plate Sunday, starting with his three-run jack in the first inning. Since his last multi-hit performance April 20, he'd been stuck in a 3-for-26 slump over 12 games. His homer Sunday was his fourth of the year and first since April 14. Gordon bumped his slash line to .207/.241/.390 with seven extra-base hits and 15 RBI through 87 plate appearances.