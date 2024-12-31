The Orioles signed Gordon to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Gordon, 29, slashed only .227/.258/.369 over 95 games in 2024 during his lone season with the Marlins and missed most of 2023 due to injury. He did show some promise in 2022 and offers positional versatility, so he could turn out to be a useful addition on a no-risk, minor-league pact.
