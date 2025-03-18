The Orioles reassigned Gordon to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Gordon went just 3-for-28 at the dish this spring to ruin any chance he might have had to make the team as a utility player. He'll begin the season at Triple-A Norfolk.
