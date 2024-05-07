Gordon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old outfielder took Walker Buehler deep in the top of the second inning to briefly tie the game at 3-3, but Los Angeles took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. Gordon has gone yard in back-to-back games and is up to five homers on the year in only 32 games -- a surprisingly power display for a player whose career high is nine home runs in 138 games, set in 2022. The rest of Gordon's numbers are far less impressive, and he's slashing .212/.244/.424 with nine runs, 16 RBI and only one steal in two attempts.