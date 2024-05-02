Gordon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Gordon usually exits the lineup when the Marlins oppose southpaws, but he'll hit the bench Thursday with a right-hander (Peter Lambert) taking the hill for Colorado. Gordon's move to the bench comes while he's gone 2-for-30 at the dish over his last 10 games, dropping his batting average to .167 for the season. Dane Myers will get the start in left field Thursday, and he could soon displace Gordon as the Marlins' preferred option at the position if Gordon's struggles at the dish continue.