Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an RBI single in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Jeffers opened the scoring in the third inning by taking Michael Fulmer deep for his first big-league homer. He added an RBI single in the fourth. The rookie has held down the catching duties nicely since being called up Aug. 20, slashing .265/.324/.353 to go along with three RBI. He should continue to receive the bulk of the time behind the dish moving forward.