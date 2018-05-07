Gonsalves was named the International League pitcher of the week Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Gonsalves won the award after two stellar starts for Triple-A Rochester. In 14.1 innings, he allowed just one run on four hits and a pair of walks, striking out 14 batters. If he keeps up his strong performances, the 23-year-old could push for a big-league debut later this season.