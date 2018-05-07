Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Wins weekly award
Gonsalves was named the International League pitcher of the week Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Gonsalves won the award after two stellar starts for Triple-A Rochester. In 14.1 innings, he allowed just one run on four hits and a pair of walks, striking out 14 batters. If he keeps up his strong performances, the 23-year-old could push for a big-league debut later this season.
More News
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Gets win in first Double-A start•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Opens at Double-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Unlikely to get Monday's spot start•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...