Duffey was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Duffey spent more time in the minors than the majors last season as he appears to be out of Minnesota's long-term plans despite stretches of being productive as a reliever in 2017. With a minor league option left, he's likely to be shuttled up-and-down from Triple-A.

